¿Quién es esta adorable niña rubia?

Reconoces a esta niña rubia tan mona? Ahora es una conocida modelo que desde 2009 luce las alas más deseadas de la pasarela, las de Victoria’s Secret. Rubia, con los ojos verdes y cara de ángel. Esta pequeña niña de Namibia tenía claro desde muy pequeña que quería deslumbrar sobre las pasarelas, ¿adivinas ya quien es?
Efectivamente, es ella, Behati Prinsloo. El ángel de Victoria’s Secret que ha conquistado las pasarelas de medio mundo. Pero no es lo único que Behati ha logrado conquistar (el corazón del cantante Adam Levine).
Y es que ambos forman una de las parejas más consolidadas del panorama celebrity internacional. Tanto es así que incluso ya se les puede comenzar a llamar “futuros papás”.
Y es que el embarazo de Behati es algo que ya no había como esconderlo. De hecho, tras hacer saltar las alarmas de que los jóvenes podrían convertirse en papás primerizos, fue el cantante Adam Levine quien decidió confirmar las sospechas. Lo hizo fotografiando a su chica y al pequeñín (que de momento, sigue en la tripa de la futura mamá).
Y es que a la modelo ya se le empieza a notar el embarazo y más si posa en bikini (como en esta aparición en público junto a Lily Aldridge).
Y si por si la abultada barriguita de Behati no fuera suficiente para confirmar lo que todo el mundo piensa, las palabras del vocalista Adam Levine no dejan lugar a dudas:
“Mis dos seguidores favoritos de los lakers”, comentaba el cantante de Maroon 5 en una de sus fotos (acompañado por un emoticono de un bebé, un biberón y una pelota de baloncesto). ¿Aún queda alguna duda?
A punto de cumplirse el segundo aniversario de su boda (se casaron casi en secreto en México), Behati Prinsloo ha decidido compartir con todos sus seguidores una imagen del pasado, cuando apenas ella tenía ocho años. ¿Estará jugando a imaginar cuál será la cara de su futuro bebé? Lo que está claro es que tendrá una cara preciosa, como los padres. Y podemos apostar que su cabello será más bien rubito (como los papis).
Son sin duda una de las parejas del momento, y ahora con un bebé en camino dispuesto a convertirse en miniceleb, aún más.
Fotos: Instagram
https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Usurio(a):Tercio_Borlenghi_Junior
Howdy very nice website!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also?
I am glad to search out so many useful info here within the submit, we’d like develop
more strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
well-known dating sites
Thanks very interesting blog!
dating guidelines
As the admin of this web page is working, no doubt very shortly it
will be famous, due to its feature contents.
Charline
I really like reading through a post that can make men and
women think. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!
Lashunda
I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s articles or reviews everyday along with a
mug of coffee.
jordan soccer jersey
Undeniably consider that which you said. Your favourite justification seemed to be on the
internet the simplest thing to take note of. I say to
you, I certainly get irked even as other folks consider concerns that they
plainly don’t recognize about. You managed to hit the
nail upon the highest and also outlined out the entire thing with no need side-effects , other people could take a
signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thank you
Lidia
Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing
a few months of hard work due to no data backup.
Do you have any solutions to protect against
hackers?
Carlota
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% sure. Any tips or advice would
be greatly appreciated. Many thanks
buy arsenal soccer
Hi, I desire to subscribe for this weblog to get latest
updates, thus where can i do it please help.
timex look
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
custom soccer jerseys
Keep this going please, great job!
developing heart disease
great points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader.
What might you suggest about your publish that you just made a few days ago?
Any positive?
traveling wilburys
At this moment I am ready to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast
coming over again to read additional news.
soccer shoes
I used to be able to find good information from your content.
dating guidelines
bookmarked!!, I like your site!