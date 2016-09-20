¿Qué tan prohibida es la ex de un amigo?

No obstante, con los años relajé mi postura. En principio porque descubrí la fragilidad de la amistad y que las traiciones llegaban en otras modalidades. También encontré que, paradójicamente, a los verdaderos amigos les importa muy poco nuestro accionar. Su cariño y lealtad son verdaderamente incondicionales.

Por su parte, la química tiene un comportamiento inesperado. Puede surgir en cualquier momento, en cualquier lugar y con cualquier persona. La atracción física, los gustos en común y todas aquellas cualidades que hacen que dos personas sientan un deseo compartido por estar juntas no discriminan a sus víctimas, incluyendo a la ex de un buen amigo. La pregunta es, ¿qué hacer en esos casos?

Para empezar, solo existen dos opciones: proceder o retirarse. Esto se determinará una vez que se hayan evaluado todos los escenarios. A diferencia de otros idilios en los que la razón sosiega al corazón, en este escenario puntual, el intelecto es de mucha utilidad. No hay nada como dejar que se enfríe un deseo para evaluar qué tan real es. Por eso, encuentro inminente descartar por completo que el interés sea detonado por la prohibición. De ser así, yo recomendaría la retirada. Son muchas las posibles pérdidas para cometer una rebeldía propia de otra edad.

En el supuesto de que los sentimientos sean genuinos, sigue analizar si son recíprocos. Cuando dos personas se gustan no hay dudas. La fuerza que los une es una muy poderosa. Los mensajes y llamadas son frecuentes y bipartitas, aparece un deseo por encontrarse, por realizar actividades o proyectos juntos y, sobre todo, las cosas fluyen. Sin embargo, aun siendo poseedores de pruebas, es forzoso preguntarlo.

Por eso, se tiene que hablar con todos los involucrados. En primer lugar está ella. Aquí, olvidemos los juegos y otras herramientas de cortejo. Uno tiene que expresarse de forma honesta y sin rodeos. Preguntarle qué quiere y actuar conforme a su voluntad. Si la chica en cuestión está en nuestra misma sintonía emocional, entonces sigue hablar con el amigo. Pero, a él ya no se le va a pedir su opinión ni consentimiento. Está por demás aclarar que dentro de la estimación de los riesgos que subyacen en la misión, el principal es que se fracture la amistad. Por lo tanto, si se está dispuesto a salir con su exnovia, es evidente asumir la eventualidad de perder esa relación. Unas por otras.

Cuando somos pequeños nuestros padres nos enseñan a desarrollar el juicio moral diciéndonos: “No le hagas a otros lo que no te gustaría que te hicieran a ti” En esta situación la lección aplica igual.

En lo personal no tengo problema alguno con que cualquiera de mis amigos se involucre con una ex, aunque no me haya pasado como tal. La experiencia más cercana que he vivido ocurrió cuando mi mejor amigo trató de liarse una noche con la chica con la que yo salía. Ella lo frenó y después él me lo confesó. La verdad encontré el asunto muy cómico y nunca me ofendí, pero aprendí de lo que él era capaz. Hoy soy padrino de su hijo y de ella no volví a saber nada. Tan amigos como siempre.

Anjo Nava (@anjonava) es nuestro colaborador de algunos de los principales placeres de la vida como sexo, seducción y música.

