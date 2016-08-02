¿Qué hace México para ser un país feliz?

En años recientes en México se han tomado grandes pasos para mejorar la salud de la población para notablemente alcanzar la cobertura de salud universal en 2012, con servicios de salud disponibles para la población en completo, señala el Índice del Planeta Feliz, el cual es elaborado por el Banco Mundial como parte de las acciones que están funcionando en México y que se reflejan en su puntuación dentro de éste.
También reconoce que el impuesto a las bebidas azucaradas a partir del 2014 con la finalidad de aminorar el consumo como combate a la obesidad, el impuesto ha conducido a una reducción del 12 por ciento en el consumo de bebidas azucaradas para el final del año.
El tema de la sostenibilidad medio ambiental está recibiendo mayor atención política y fue incluida como uno de los cinco pilares del Plan Nacional de Desarrollo de México para el 2007 al 2012.
“México fue el segundo país en el mundo en incorporar objetivos climáticos de largo plazo en la legislación nacional y está tomando importantes pasos para conservar sus bosques y proteger su ricabiodiversidad”, señala el reporte.
Del otro lado de la moneda, los retos siguen siendo la desigualdad económica como un enorme problema y una diferencia considerable entre los más ricos y los más pobres, el 20 por ciento de la población con el ingreso más alto gana trece veces más que el 20 por ciento de la población en el nivel más bajo de la pirámide.
Las tasas de pobreza de México son particularmente altas entre las poblaciones indígenas. “Amnistía Internacional ha destacado violaciones de los derechos humanos en México, especialmente en lo relativo a los migrantes irregulares. Además de estos temas, la importancia del petróleo para la economía de México complica sus esfuerzos medioambientales”, advierte el reporte.
