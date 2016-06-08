¿Puede un vestido ser sexista? Este, según dicen, sí

Este minivestido rojo con estampado de estrellas y volantes en el escote y en la parte inferior se ha convertido en el favorito de celebrities y fashionistas, pero también esconde una polémica historia.
La prenda en cuestión pertenece a Réalisation Par, creada en 2015 por la blogger australiana Alexandra Spencer de ‘4th and Bleeker’ y Teal Talbot. Esta firma se caracteriza por crear piezas únicas y que no pertenezcan a ninguna colección concreta.
El modelo de vestido recibe el nombre de The Diane-Red Dress y su diseño es precioso y favorecedor, aunque su descripción ha creado muchas críticas. En la tienda online de la firma, lo definen de una forma que ha sido tachada de sexista por medios como Oxygen.com.
“Esto es lo que sabemos. Los hombres adoran los vestidos de verano. También sabemos que esta afirmación no tiene sentido porque las mujeres vestimos para nosotras mismas y sólo para nosotras mismas. Pero a veces… sólo a veces, se necesita un billete que te garantice salir de la cárcel. Quizá olvidaste sacar la basura o bien has arañado el coche de papá o quizá has llegado muy tarde y olvidaste hacer eso que te habían pedido. Sea la razón que sea, el vestido The Diane es la solución. Este es el vestido que les hace olvidar en primer lugar por qué están enfadados contigo y lo único que importa es: si eres mala a la hora de ser buena, tienes que ser muy buena saliendo de esta dinámica. Confía en nosotros. De nada”.
