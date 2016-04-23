Promueven scouts el deporte con olimpiada:

Jóvenes de Juárez compitieron en el 20 de Noviembre
Para promover el deporte entre los juarenses, una asociación civil realizó una olimpiada este sábado, en la que participaron 250 niños y jóvenes.
El evento que organiza la “Provincia Chihuahua Mexicana”, se llevó a cabo en el Estado 20 de Noviembre, ubicado en la avenida Vicente Guerrero.
Se trata de una competencia que la agrupación realiza cada cuatro años, al igual que las olimpiadas a nivel mundial, con la finalidad motivar a la juventud a que realice deporte.
Quienes participaron fueron niños desde los 7 años y hasta jóvenes de 22 años, quienes compitieron en las diferentes disciplinas como carreras de 50 y 100 metros, lanzamiento de bala y salto de longitud.
