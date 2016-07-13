Primera imagen oficial de la nueva película de “ESO”

El remake se estrenará en septiembre de 2017.
¿Odias los payasos? ¿Te producen pesadillas? Tranquilo porque la nueva versión es menos aterradora.
Entertainment Weekly ha publicado la primera imagen oficial del remake de It (Eso), basado en el libro de Stephen King publicado en 1986, y que será protagonizado por el actor Bill Skarsgård.
Surge la pregunta: comparando al payaso interpretado por Tim Curry en la película original de 1990, ¿cuál es más aterrador?
Cabe mencionar que el nuevo filme comenzó a rodarse hace algunos días para poder llegar a salas de cines en septiembre de 2017. Éste será dividido en dos entregas y está siendo dirigido por Andy Muschietti.
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and come with approximately all significant infos. I’d like to peer extra posts like this .|
Jose Wilame Araujo Rodrigues
I’m more than happy to find this page. I need
to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!!
I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and I have you book marked to check out new things on your blog.
Lélio Vieira Carneiro Junio
Hello there I am so excited I found your web site, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a incredible post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the great work.|
Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior
Good post! We are linking to this particularly great content on our site.
Keep up the great writing.
Jose Wilame Araujo Rodrigues
This article is genuinely a pleasant one it assists new internet users, who are wishing in favor of blogging.|
website admin allows
Thanks in support of sharing such a pleasant thinking, post is nice, thats why i
have read it completely
www.residenceaugusto.it
This paragraph will assist the internet people for creating new blog or even a weblog from start to end.
Carlos Eduardo Correa da Veig
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read more things about it!|
Lélio Vieira Carneiro Junio
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great visuals or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this site could certainly be one of the greatest in its field. Wonderful blog!|
website design
You have made some good points there. I checked on the
web for more information about the issue and found most people will go along
with your views on this site.
Itamar Serp
Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this blog; this blog carries amazing and in fact fine data in favor of readers.|
hair bundles
hair bundles https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koiFnDsfNPU is easy to slip on when you are within a hurry
Grupo Serval escandalo
Spot on with this write-up, I really think this website needs a lot more
attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the info!
Carlos Eduardo Veiga
Incredible points. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the great effort.|
Grupo Serval presidios
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the
book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit,
but instead of that, this is magnificent blog. A fantastic read.
I’ll certainly be back.