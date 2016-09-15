Preparan la llegada de ‘Annabelle 2’

Primero la vimos brevemente en “El Conjuro” (2013). Pero su presencia resultó tan aterradora que pronto se decidió dedicarle una película completa, la cual se estrenó en 2014. Ahora, Annabelle planea causar pesadillas nuevamente en 2017.
La cinta llegará en mayo del próximo año, de la mano de David F. Sandberg, quien estrenó la cinta de terror “Lights Out” este verano.
Y aunque todavía falta bastante para poder verla, ya se lanzó un breve avance que con algunos segundos nos muestra a la aterradora muñeca, una niña y una madre muy asustada.
“Annabelle 2” fue escrita por Gary Dauberman, guionista de la primera parte y cuenta con actuaciones de Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Grace Fulton y la mexicana Stephanie Sigman.
Fuente: www.laparada.mx
