Píldora para dolor menstrual auxiliar para combatir Alzheimer

LONDRÉS.- Un medicamento antiinflamatorio utilizado comúnmente para paliar el dolor menstrual puede ayudar a tratar la pérdida de memoria en la enfermedad de Alzheimer, según revela un estudio de la revista científica “Nature Communications”.
La investigación, que se encuentra todavía en una fase temprana, muestra cómo el ácido mefenámico, un antiinflamatorio no esteroideo (AINE), revierte los efectos de la pérdida de memoria y la inflamación cerebral en ratones.
El director del estudio, David Brough, de la Universidad de Manchester (Reino Unido), afirmó a la agencia local PA que es necesario seguir investigando en profundidad para identificar el impacto que ese efecto tendría en humanos.
“Estamos muy emocionados por el resultado”, declaró Brough, “sin embargo, es necesario investigar mucho más hasta que podamos afirmar con seguridad que (el medicamento) ataca la enfermedad en humanos, ya que las muestras de ratones no siempre reproducen exactamente la enfermedad humana”, sostuvo.
Brough señaló asimismo que debido a que el fármaco ya existe, aunque tiene otros usos, el tiempo necesario para que el tratamiento llegue a los pacientes con Alzheimer se acortaría más que si estuvieran desarrollando una medicina completamente nueva.
El doctor Doug Brown, miembro de la asociación británica Alzheimer’s Society, dedicada a fomentar la investigación de la enfermedad, afirma que “probar sustancias que ya están en uso para otras situaciones es una prioridad”.
Esa fórmula “podría permitirnos rebajar los alrededor de 15 años que se necesitan para desarrollar una nueva medicación para la demencia desde el principio”, afirmó.
Fuente: elcomercio.pe
