Pesista de Río 2016 sufre brutal accidente, ¡sus gritos son aterradores!

El gimnasta Samir Ait Said se partió la pierna izquierda en una terrible caída durante la ronda de clasificación de los Juegos Olímpicos de Río 2016, pero las penurias para los atletas no acaban, en esta ocasión, el pesista armenio Andranik Karapetyan sufrió una grave lesión en el codo izquierdo que dejó helado al público.
Los asistentes a la sede de la halterofilia de Río 2016 quedaron impactados cuando Andraniklevantó 195 kilogramos en la categoría de 77 kg, pues su cuerpo no dio más de sí y terminó en un aparatoso accidente.
Pese a que logró alzar el peso, el codo del atleta se dislocó y provocó una imagen impactante que acompañada del grito de dolor… erizó a los espectadores.
El video ya circula en las redes sociales y al unísono provoca en los internautas un cosquilleo en el codo, pues las imagenes son impactantes.
“Terrible!! los gritos de dolor!!“, “Adiós ligamentos”, “Uy que feo, probre“, “Grita como niña, me iré al infierno por burlarme” y más similares.
Las siguientes imágenes podría dañar la susceptibilidad de algunas personas.
Terrible lesión del armenio Andranik KARAPETYAN intentando levantar 195 kilogramos en la categoría de los 77! pic.twitter.com/HvJGxj76BW
— Héctor Rojas (@HectorRojas23) August 10, 2016
