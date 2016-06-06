Pelo en las axilas, ¿nueva tendencia?

Puede parecer mentira o descuidado, pero ya hay celebridades que lucen orgullosas pelo en las axilas. No depilarse esa zona parece ser una moda, ya que cada vez hay más mujeres que han optado por dejarse crecer pelo en las axilas. ¿Por qué? No está relacionado con la dejadez, o eso han querido reivindicar las mujeres famosas que levantan los brazos para mostrar sus axilas peludas.

Famosas como Miley Cyrus y Madonna quieren reivindicar que el vello es algo natural y bonito, y que ellas mismas son dueñas de sus propios cuerpos. Una idea feminista que no sólo ha invadido el ritual de depilación de axilas, si no también de otras partes del cuerpo. Antaño las mujeres no se depilaban las axilas, mostrando el pelo al natural. Y eso ha querido reivindicar Michelle Rodriguez. La actriz de ‘Fast & Furious’ publicó un selfie donde la vemos con pelo en la zona. Scout Willis, hija de Bruce Willis y Demi Moore, es otra de las mujeres que posa orgullosa en las redes sociales sin depilarse.

A esta moda hay que añadir el nombre de Miley Cyrus, quizá la artista que más veces ha mostrado sus axilas peludas al mundo. Una decisión propia que la artista ha defendido – “es mi cuerpo y hago con él lo que quiero” – y que demuestra que el feminismo llega a límites insospechados. La cantante defiende no depilarse las axilas así como teñirse el pelo de la zona de colores. Una forma de autoproclamar su identidad en una sociedad cambiante.

Además de la estética, el hecho de no depilarse esa zona hace que el sudor quede concentrado y el olor sea más fuerte. A lo largo de la historia ha habido mujeres que se han querido rebelar contra los cánones de la época. Es el caso de

¿Qué te parece esta tendencia de no depilarse las axilas?

Imágenes: pinterest, instagram