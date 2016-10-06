Películas de Harry Potter, de la 1 a la 8, regresan a la pantalla grande

Todo indica que una de las sagas más famosas regresará a los cines como parte del próximo estreno del spin-off “Animales fantástico y dónde encontrarlos”, una historia que sucede 70 años antes de que el joven mago llegue al colegio Hogwarts de magia y hechicería.
Se trata de un acuerdo entre los estudios Warner Bros. y la compañía IMAX para reestrenar una vez más todas las películas de Harry Potter durante una semana especial que decidieron titular “Potterweek”, a partir del 13 de octubre en Estados Unidos.
Sin embargo, en lo que respecta a Latinoamérica anunciaron que será determinación de cada país cómo llevar otra vez a los cines las ocho cintas del joven mago y sus amigos, por lo que no se confirmaron fechas para su relanzamiento.
Mientras tanto, “Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos” llegará a la pantalla grande el próximo 18 de noviembre del 2016.
