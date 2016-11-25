‘Parque Jurásico’ en Marte: Encuentran un ‘cráneo de dinosauro’ en una imagen de la NASA

La curiosa fotografía, “de 1.000 millones de píxeles”, ha sido captada en el planeta rojo por una sonda espacial de la NASA.
Una nueva imagen captada por la sonda espacial Curiosity Rover de la NASA muestra lo que podría ser el cráneo de un dinosauro en Marte, informa el diario británico ‘Express’.
El bloguero Scott Waring, que ha publicado la instantánea en el sitio web Ufosightingsdaily, señala que se trata “de una fotografía de Marte de 1.000 millones de píxeles” que tiene “muchos detalles”.
- Waring opina que la imagen muestra “un cráneo alienígena”.
- Además, ha distinguido otros dos “rostros”, ninguno de los cuales puede ser considerado “humano”, aunque uno de ellos “tiene alguna semejanza a antiguas tallas mayas”.
- Tras analizar varios datos obtenidos por la sonda espacial, el estudioso de la vida extraterrestre está convencido de que el planeta rojo estuvo alguna vez ocupado por las mismas formas de vida que la Tierra.
Scott Waring se ha especializado en ‘descubrimientos’ virales de este tipo. Por ejemplo, el ‘cazador de alienígenas’ recientemente aseguró que había encontrado a una ‘mujer’ en el planeta rojo.
En otras ocasiones, la NASA ha desacreditado a ufólogos y teóricos de la conspiración, al señalar que la forma de algunas rocas de Marte se debe a la erosión.
Shock as '#dinosaur skull found on #Mars in #NASA image:https://t.co/xEWupToXM1 pic.twitter.com/BorO1A0TvQ
— JonAustinReporter (@JonAustinjourn1) November 24, 2016
