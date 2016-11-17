Paris Hilton votó por Donald Trump

Paris Hilton se negó a revelar por quién votó el día de elecciones en Estados Unidos; sin embargo, ella misma resolvió el misterio.
La socialité votó a favor de Donald Trump, dado que ella lo conoce desde que tenía 12 años de edad.
“Lo conozco desde que era niña, así que sí”, reconoció Hilton durante un programa de televisión en Australia.
Asimismo, aseguró que siempre, tanto ella como su familia, han contado con el apoyo del magnate.
Con Información de Sdpnoticias.com
