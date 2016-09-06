Paralímpicos mexicanos, por más de 21 medallas

Siempre con buenos resultados, la delegación paralímpica mexicana va a Río 2016 con altas expectativas, en busca de superar las 21 medallas que consiguió en Londres 2012.
Hace cuatro años, con 81 atletas, México se trajo 6 medallas de oro, 4 de plata y 11 de bronce y quedó en el lugar número 23 del medallero con 174 países participantes.
Ahora, los Paralímpicos se inaugurarán el próximo miércoles, las competencias iniciarán un día después y terminarán el día 18.
En Londres, Natación y Atletismo fueron las disciplinas que más preseas le dieron a nuestro país, cada una con 9, mientras que Levantamiento de Pesas colaboró con 2 medallas y 1 más en Judo.
Para los Paralímpicos de Río 2016, serán 15 atletas menos los que irán en la delegación mexicana, pero no por ello se esperan menos medallas, sino todo lo contrario.
Ello gracias a que México tiene un equipo de natación de altos vuelos, con atletas tanto jóvenes como experimentados, una mezcla conformada por algunos ya multimedallistas como Doramitzi González, Juan Ignacio Reyes, la abanderada Nely Miranda y Gustavo Sánchez.
A ese equipo se le añaden atletas como Vianey Trejo y Luis Armando Andrade, ganadores de preseas en los Parapanamericanos de Toronto 2015.
Tan solo Gustavo Sánchez, de apenas 22 años y dos oros, una plata y un bronce en Londres 2012, aseguró con tinte optimista que “será sorpresa” el número de medallas. Él competirá en siete pruebas y en todas ellas está dentro del top 5 mundial.
En tanto, en el atletismo acudirán de nuevo competidores como Daniela Velasco, velocista de ciegos y débiles visuales que consiguió bronce hace 4 años, además de ganadora de oro y plata en Toronto 2015.
En pesas, acudirán Amalia Pérez, Perla Patricia Bárcenas y Ángeles Ortiz, todas ellas ya medallistas y que buscarán subir de nuevo al podio en Río, además del judoka Eduardo Ávila quien ya ganó un oro y un bronce en Beijing 2008 y Londres 2012 respectivamente.
Por otra parte, el equipo mexicano de futbol 5 de ciegos y débiles visuales clasificó por primera vez a unos Juegos Paralímpicos tras ganar el bronce en Toronto hace un año, por lo que también van con expectativa de medalla.
