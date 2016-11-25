Ofrenda floral en campo algodonero:

Recordó el Alcalde Cabada a las víctimas
Como parte de la conmemoración del Día Internacional de la No Violencia hacia las Mujeres, el Presidente Municipal, Armando Cabada Alvídrez, colocó una ofrenda floral en el memorial de victimas de Feminicidio.
El objetivo de esta acción, es recordar a todas las victimas de homicidio y desaparición por razón de género, por lo que el presidente municipal estuvo acompañado de familias, organizaciones y personajes a favor de las mujeres en esa condición.
El gobernante local reitero su compromiso para mantener la seguridad de las mujeres, y brindó sus condolencias a las familias que han perdido a una de sus integrantes a causa de la violencia contra las féminas.
