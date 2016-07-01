OFICIAL: Conoce al primer refuerzo del Tri para Río 2016

Alfredo Talavera es el primer refuerzo oficial para el Tri en Río 2016
Dennis Te Kloese, Coordinador de Selecciones Menores, confirmó de manera oficial que Alfredo Talavera será el primer refuerzo para la Selección Mexicana en los Juegos Olímpicos Río 2016.
“Alfredo Talavera será refuerzo, no fue grave su lesión. Le daremos un poco de tiempo para que se recupere y se integre. Seguimos intentando con el caso de Guardado, la siguiente semana sabremos”, expresó.
