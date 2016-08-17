Nuevo Operador Móvil Virtual en la red de Telefónica va por las mujeres

Telefónica Movistar suma a su red de Operadores Móviles Virtuales (OMV) a un octavo integrante denominado ‘Simpati Mobile’, un servicio que estará enfocado principalmente a mujeres trabajadoras que se centrará en ofrecer servicios de protección y asistencia, así como un programa de recompensas por referencia.
“Simpati Mobile, que trabajará en conjunto con Mampfre, tiene como principal objetivo ‘democratizar’ el servicio de telefonía celular para las mujeres mexicanas, quienes representan un sector estratégico para el desarrollo del país”, explicó Raúl Santamaría y Santamaría, CEO y Fundador del OMV en un comunicado.
El nuevo OMV del operador de origen español operará bajo la red LTE con tarifas de prepago por minuto, mensajes SMS o megabyte para navegación por internet y recargas de tiempo aire, sumándose a los OMV de Virgin Mobile, Weex, Qbocel, Cierto, MazTiempo que ya están en el mercado así como Megacable y Maxcom, que operan en la red de Movistar.
México está dentro de las siete naciones líderes en el desarrollo del mercado de OMV a nivel mundial.
Por su parte, Boris Velandia, director de Negocio Mayorista de Telefónica México señaló que la incursión de este nuevo OMV, el octavo que opera bajo la red de Telefónica Movistar, refleja la confianza de la firma en ese sector, cuyo modelo lleva operando dos años en el país.
