Nueva York refuerza la seguridad para el desfile del Día de Acción de Gracias por una amenaza del Estado Islámico

By canal44
- 15 Noviembre, 2016
- in EE.UU.
761

La Policía de Nueva York incrementará las medidas de seguridad para el tradicional desfile del Día de Acción de Gracias, programado para el jueves 24 (último jueves de noviembre), por la publicación de una revista del Estado Islámico que afirmó que el evento era un “blanco excelente”.

En su edición del 11 de noviembre, Rumiyah, el boletín del grupo terrorista en inglés, habló de ataques con vehículos y destacó en particular el desfile a través de Manhattan.

El comisionado a cargo de inteligencia y antiterrorismo de la Policía neoyorquina, John Miller, dijo que se han puesto en práctica medidas de precaución, por lo que aconsejó a vecinos y visitantes que no se pierdan el evento.

La publicación del grupo yihadista citó como ejemplo el atentado de Niza, en Francia, realizado durante las celebraciones por la Toma de la Bastilla, que dejó 86 muertos. Por ello, las autoridades de Nueva York realizaron un relevamiento en las empresas dedicadas al alquiler de camiones.

Como prevención, los responsables planean bloquear los casi 4 kilómetros de recorrido con otros vehículos que impidan cualquier circulación no autorizada.

Por su parte, el comisionado de policía James O’Neill dijo que el Departamento vigila eventos de magnitud similar casi a diario y que el desfile será el lugar más seguro de la ciudad.

Con Información de Infobae.com

Leave a Reply

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

