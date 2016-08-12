Niño se reencuentra con su madre indigente gracias a video en Youtube

Un conmovedor video está circulando en redes sociales. Un niño busca a su madre desaparecida y la encuentra en la calle.
En esta grabación el youtuber Brooke Roberts , ofece alimentos a varios indigentes en la celebración de 4 de julio en los Estados Unidos y gracias a él, un niño descubrió que su mamá estaba viva y que lamentablemente estaba en la indigencia.
El pequeño de inmediato avisó a su padre quien no dudó contactar al vlogger para que le diera información sobre el lugar que visitó. Después de varios días la encontró y alojó a un hotel.
¿Cuál será el desenlace de la historia?
