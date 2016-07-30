Niñera fractura piernas y brazos a bebé de 9 meses que cuidaba

Miami.- Una mujer de Miami-Dade se enfrenta a cargos por abuso infantil después que un bebé fuera hospitalizado con múltiples fracturas de huesos.
Ileana Haro, de 41 años, fue arrestada la noche del miércoles bajo dos cargos de abuso infantil con agravantes, de acuerdo con un informe de la policía.
Haro, residente de Florida City, fue fichada en la cárcel la madrugada de este jueves y se le fue fijada una fianza de 10 mil dólares.
De acuerdo con el informe, Haro era la niñera de un bebé de nueve meses de edad desde mayo.
El 15 de mayo, la niña fue ingresada en el hospital con múltiples fracturas de huesos, incluyendo sus dos huesos del brazo superior e inferior, los dos huesos de los muslos superiores, ambas piernas y un par de costillas, según el informe.
El niño está ahora bajo la custodia del Departamento de Niños y Familias.
Fuente: www.zocalo.com.mx
soccer shoes pattern
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish
be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly
the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Umanizzare
At this moment I am going away to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming again to read
additional news.
meuestilo.r7.com
If some one needs to be updated with most recent technologies after that he must be pay a
visit this web page and be up to date everyday.
heart disease
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this
onto a coworker who was conducting a little research on this.
And he in fact bought me dinner due to the fact that I stumbled
upon it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this matter
here on your web page.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
This info is worth everyone’s attention. Where can I find out more?
fatal heart
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Firefox.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The design and style look great though! Hope you
get the problem fixed soon. Thanks
Janie
Great post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and
I am inspired! Very useful information specifically the last phase 🙂 I handle such info much.
I was seeking this certain information for a long
time. Thanks and good luck.
arsenal soccer
Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and
design. Outstanding choice of colors!
http://apogeesystems.com/
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article post. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
irregular heart rhythms
What i do not realize is in reality how you’re no longer actually a lot more smartly-liked than you might be now.
You’re so intelligent. You understand therefore significantly in the case of this
matter, produced me individually believe it from numerous numerous angles.
Its like men and women are not involved unless it is one thing to do with Girl gaga!
Your personal stuffs nice. All the time maintain it up!
soccer jerseys well-marked
I’m curious to find out what blog system you have been working
with? I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest website and I’d like to find something more safe.
Do you have any suggestions?
travel magazine
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
dating guidelines
I think this is one of the most significant info for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things,
The web site style is ideal, the articles is really excellent : D.
Good job, cheers
heart disease
Hi there, There’s no doubt that your website could possibly be having
web browser compatibility problems. When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in I.E., it’s
got some overlapping issues. I just wanted to give
you a quick heads up! Aside from that, excellent website!
Herman
We stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I might
check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to checking out your web page repeatedly.
getting heart disease
I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s articles
every day along with a mug of coffee.
well-known dating sites
After exploring a number of the blog articles on your web site, I truly like your way of writing a blog.
I saved it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the near future.
Take a look at my website as well and tell me what
you think.
travel around
I don’t even know how I finished up right here, however I
assumed this put up was good. I don’t recognise who you’re however certainly you’re going to a famous blogger in case you are not already.
Cheers!
bigger website designing
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your
weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great
blog like this one nowadays.
traveling jobs
I have read several just right stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how much attempt you set to create this type of magnificent
informative web site.
travel news
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without
a doubt donate to this brilliant blog! I guess for
now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
Justine
What’s up everybody, here every person is sharing
these familiarity, therefore it’s good to read this webpage, and
I used to go to see this website every day.