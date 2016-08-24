Nikola Tesla tenía una patente de drones en 1898

Nikola Tesla tenía una visión adelantada a su tiempo. Puso los cimientos para el desarrollo de la energía eléctrica, la robótica, la televisión, la radio y el helicóptero. Lo más sorprendente es que su imaginación lo llevó a patentar hace 118 años un concepto de un vehículo no tripulado, es decir, un dron.
El diseño del invento, que se encuentra en la Oficina de Patentes y Marcas de EE.UU., fue descubierto por el tecnólogo Matthew Schroyer. Según los bocetos, lleva el nombre de “Método y aparatos de control para el mecanismo de buques o vehículos en movimiento”.
De acuerdo a Tesla, su invento se diferencia de cualquier otro sistema de control a larga distancia porque no requiere cables u otro conductor eléctrico, sino que funciona en base a ondas de radio, como las describió James Clerk Maxwell en 1867.
El invento -según se lee en la patente- puede usarse para controlar vehículos con el fin de transportar cartas, paquetes o provisiones. Pero Tesla opinaba que su invención sería más útil y tendría un mayor impacto en el sector militar, ya que podría mantener la paz entre las naciones.
Fuente: elcomercio.pe
