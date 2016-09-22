Nike revela nuevos detalles de los tenis inspirados en ‘volver al futuro’

Nike reveló nuevos detalles sobre sus tenis deportivos inspirados en la cinta ‘olver al Futuro.
Casi 30 años después de que Marty McFly usara tenis Nike con “cordones de energía” en Volver al Futuro 2, la marca lanzará una versión del icónico par el próximo lunes 28 de noviembre, también conocido como Cyber Monday.
Mientras Nike muestra algunas características de los zapatos deportivos, llamados HyperAdapt, por primera vez desde marzo pasado, ahora sabemos más de cómo es que van a funcionar.
Los zapatos serán recargables y ligeros, de acuerdo con la directora de relaciones públicas de Nike, Heidi Burgett.
Burgett no reveló detalles sobre el costo o la disponibilidad, pero indicó que las especificaciones para sacar una cita se darán a conocer proximamente.
“HyperAdapt 1.0 estará disponible en los EU en selectos puntos de venta de Nike,” tuiteó Burgett. “Las citas para experimentar y comprarlos comienzan el 28 de noviembre”
HyperAdapt 1.0 will be available in the U.S. at select Nike retail locations. Appointments to experience & purchase begin 11.28.16.
Pero antes de que te emociones de más, debes saber que los cordones no se “atan” por su propia cuenta.
Los sensores detectan cuando está siendo usado. Un “motor de encaje” en la base controla entonces un sistema de bandas de nylon que se aprietan alrededor del pie, según un video difundido el miércoles. El calzado deportivo cuenta con dos botones que permiten a los usuarios de apretar o aflojar los cordones.
El calzado también tiene las luces LED en la suela, que indican información como la vida de la batería y que el motor de encaje está en marcha.
La parte inferior de las HyperAdapt tendrán una estación de carga inalámbrica. Se tardará unas tres horas en cargarse completamente y durará cerca de dos semanas.
Aunque las zapatillas de deporte HyperAdapt son un poco diferentes de los modelos de ficción usados en la película, es un símbolo de lo que el futuro podría ser similar, y Nike es finalmente quien los está llevando un paso más cerca a la realidad.
