NASA: Hubble se encuentra con estrella que infla una burbuja gigante

Por el 26 aniversario del Telescopio Espacial Hubble de la NASA, los astrónomos están mostrando lo mejor que el instrumento ha logrado captar en el espacio. Y uno de los más impresionantes fue la imagen que registró de una enorme burbuja que es inflada en el espacio por una estrella masiva súper caliente.
Se trata de NGC 7635, también conocida como la Nebulosa de la Burbuja (Bubble Nebula), que fue captada por el Hubble en febrero de 2016, y cuyo video fue difundido este jueves por la NASA en su canal de YouTube.
“Mientras el Hubble realiza su vuelta 26 alrededor de nuestra estrella, el Sol, celebramos este evento con una espectacular imagen de una dinámica y emocionante interacción de una estrella joven con su ambiente. La vista de la Nebulosa Burbuja nos recuerda que el Hubble nos da un asiento preferencial al impresionante Universo en el que vivimos”, indicó John Grunsfeld, astronauta del Hubble.
FOTO DE LA NEBULOSA DE LA BURBUJA
La Bubble Nebula en su máxima expresión gracias al Hubble. (Foto: NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))
La Nebulosa Burbuja está a 7 años luz y reside en la región H II de la constelación de Casiopeia, cerca del cúmulo abierto M52.
La estrella hirviente que forma esta nebulosa es 45 veces más masiva que nuestro Sol. El gas en esta estrella se vuelve tan caliente que escapa al espacio en un “viento estelar”, moviéndose sobre los 4 millones de millas por hora. Esta salida barre el frío gas interestelar que está frente a ella, formando el inicio de una burbuja, explica la NASA .
Mientras la superficie de la cubierta de la burbuja se expande hacia afuera, choca con densas regiones de frío gas en un lado de la burbuja. Esta asimetría hace que la estrella parezca dramáticamente fuera de centro de la burbuja. Su ubicación en esta captura del Hubble es a las 10.00 en punto, señala la NASA.
Densos pilares de gas de hidrógeno frío atados con polvo aparecen en la parte superior izquierda de la imagen, y más ‘dedos’ pueden ser vistos frontalmente, detrás de la burbuja traslúcida.
