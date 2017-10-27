Home
EE.UU.
Mujer es noqueada en la calle y testigos en EU

By P-CANAL 44
- 2 mins ago
- in EE.UU.
3
Foto: Captura de Video

Una mujer en Pittsburgh es golpeada por un hombre y en lugar de conseguir ayuda, toman videos de ella, le roban su celular, y un hombre incluso se acuesta y se toma una selfie

Estados Unidos.- El video de una mujer agredida en Pittsburgh ha causado indignación múltiple, primero, contra el hombre que la agrede de manera violenta, hasta hacerla caer y perder el conocimiento, y posteriormente porque los testigos, en vez de llamar al 911, primero se tomaron selfies con ella, e incluso le robaron su teléfono celular.

Los bad hombres estadunidenses, en su hábitat.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Pittsburgh woman knocked out on busy sidewalk…

ABSOLUTELY HORRIFIC: A Pittsburgh woman is kicked, then knocked out by a man on a busy sidewalk. Instead of getting help, groups of men come up and take videos of her, rob her of her cell phone, and one man even lays down and takes a selfie. Meanwhile… NOBODY CALLED 911.ENTIRE VIDEO & GET MARTY HELPS HER: http://cbsloc.al/2gMxJzE

Posted by CBS Philly on Thursday, October 26, 2017

Fuente: Excelsior

