Muere reina de belleza de México al chocar en un Lamborghini

There’s something about a women whit a loud mind that sits on silence, smiling knowing she can crush you whit the truth 🌹🔫 . . . . Photographer @mikemiller.dp ________________ #beach #sandiego #beachbabe #model #mexicanmodel #la #oc #beautiful #picoftheday #friday #happyfriday #tgif #socal #cali

A post shared by Stephanie Rivera (@iamstephrvra) on Oct 20, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT