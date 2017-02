Modelos se unen contra las presiones de bajar de peso

#Repost @audracallo ・・・ #dearnyfw , I will never forget standing in front of my bookers in Paris, age 18/5'10/115lbs and being told I needed to lose inches around my hips. I looked down at my already protruding hip bones. I will never forget being hospitalized after a terrible bout of food poisoning that sent my body into ketosis. My bookers relished and told me I looked amazing. More than ever we need to support each other EMOTIONALLY and send a message that all shapes/sizes/ethnicities are to be celebrated! #healthy #happy #modelalliance

