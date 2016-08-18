Misael Rodríguez: en ascenso al oro

El día de hoy Misael Rodríguez buscará derrotar a su oponente en las semifinales de boxeo para poder pelear por la medalla de oro
El camino de Misael Rodríguez por el ring olímpico ha sido acelerado, aunque no por ello menos complejo.
Apenas hace dos años llegó a la Selección Mexicana, desde entonces su colecta de medallas internacionales ha sido continua y este jueves buscará coronar el camino con un triunfo que le permita acceder a la final y con ello pelear por el oro.
“En mi carrera ha sido todo muy rápido en comparación a otros compañeros que llevan aquí seis o siete años. Yo en casi tres llegue a estos Juegos”, recordó Misael Uziel, quien tiene más de seis años practicando boxeo.
Rodríguez tiene asegurado el bronce porque el boxeo olímpico lo otorga a los dos derrotados en semifinales. Así rompió la sequía de tres juegos consecutivos sin ver a un pugilista azteca en el podio olímpico, así como la de 10 días de Río 2016 sin éxito alguno, hasta su victoria en cuartos de final el lunes pasado.
Pero a pesar de su carrera meteórica, Misael no tuvo un camino sencillo. La falta de recursos en su Federación Deportiva lo dejó sin oportunidad de hacer campamentos en el extranjero y por ello fue parte del grupo de pugilistas que el año pasado salieron a “botear” para juntar dinero.
Además, en esos días su gimnasio se inundó y logró la plaza olímpica en el Torneo Continental de Buenos Aires, Argentina, al que no pudo llevar doctor, quien le hizo falta porque en el combate semifinal le abrieron la cabeza y tuvieron que asistirlo médicos de otros países.
El púgil de Parral, Chihuahua, jugaba futbol de niño pero no le gustaron los deportes de conjunto. Así llegó al boxeo, donde a los 16 años, en su primer Campeonato Nacional, ganó medalla de plata; al año siguiente levantó el cetro nacional y fue en 2014 que fue convocado a incorporarse al equipo azteca.
A ello le siguieron plata en Centroamericanos y bronce en Panamericanos.
“Ahora en mis primeros Juegos sé que puedo lograr algo histórico”, manifestó el Chino. “Siempre he tenido los pronósticos en contra y siempre termino por dar la sorpresa. Río no va a ser la excepción, estoy preparado para esto”.
Misael Rodríguez peleará hoy frente al uzbeko Bektemir Melikuziev en las semifinales de boxeo en la categoría peso medio 75kg en busca de su boleto para la final en los Juegos Olímpicos de Río de Janeiro.
