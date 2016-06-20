Mhoni Vidente hace escalofriante predicción para la humanidad
MEXICO.-Mhoni Vidente se ha caracterizado por hacer escalofriantes predicciones, como la de la liberación del jugador de futbol Alan Pulido, quien fuera secuestrado por un grupo delictivo y a quien ella consideró encontrarían “en menos de 24 horas”.
En esta ocasión vuelve a ponernos la piel chinita al confesar que ha recibido una visión de lo que será el futuro de la humanidad, y durante la transmisión de un noticiero, compartió que nos espera algo peor de lo que ocurrió en Orlando.
“Yo creo que fue un crimen de odio, no tanto un atentado terrorista. Estados Unidos tiene que hacer algo para controlar la venta de armas. Lamentablemente veo más atentados. Hay que rezar el Salmo 91, al momento que tú rezas, haces que toda la gente esté en esa consciencia de paz y tranquilidad”, dijo.
Para Mhoni, el mundo tendrá que enfrentar una guerra para finales de año, luego de los atentados que se vivan durante los próximos meses, pero ¿estará hablando de la Tercera Guerra Mundial?
“Pero veo más atentados, todavía en Europa, en América. Hay que cuidarnos demasiado, no nada más a un tipo de personas, a un tipo de comunidad. Y yo creo que se desata una guerra para finales de este año, esto definitivamente es una consecuencia de lo que estamos viviendo”.
3 comentarios sobre "Mhoni Vidente hace escalofriante predicción para la humanidad"
