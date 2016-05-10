Mexicana Volaris abre nueva ruta aérea entre México y EE.UU.

La aerolínea mexicana de bajo costo Volaris anunció este lunes que a partir del 8 de julio operará una nueva ruta entre la ciudad mexicana de Monterrey y Dallas, Texas (EE.UU.).
El director ejecutivo comercial de Volaris, Holger Blankenstein, explicó en un comunicado que la nueva ruta forma parte de los planes de la compañía para su expansión en el país vecino del norte, pero también, ofrecer una nueva opción a quienes buscan hacer negocios.
El directivo de la aerolínea mexicana celebró que en el marco del décimo aniversario de Volaris, la meta trazada “de seguir haciendo que todo el mundo vuele se refleje con nuevas rutas en ciudades importantes como Monterrey y Dallas, basados en la estrategia punto a punto, ofreciendo las tarifas más bajas del mercado y a bordo de la flota más joven de las Américas”.
Volaris actualmente ofrece en Monterrey, del estado norteño de Nuevo León, 18 rutas nacionales y próximamente la puesta en marcha de la primera ruta internacional de la aerolínea en la ciudad que irá desde y hacia Chicago (O’ Hare), a partir del 17 de junio.
Esta compañía aérea comenzó a operar en marzo del 2006 en México, y ha incrementado sus rutas de 5 a 153 y su flota que inició con 4 aeronaves ahora cuenta con 60 de la más alta tecnología.
