Menonita de Cuauhtémoc en la Voz México

Con gran expectativa una joven menonita de origen cuauhtemense, Itali Heide Schellemberg, audicionó en la Voz México, en donde fue seleccionada para el equipo de Gloria Trevi.
La joven capturó la atención de los jueces, quienes pidieron a la joven quedarse en sus equipos, pero Itali aceptó la invitación de ser discípula de Gloria Trevi, quien a su vez destacó la potencia y sensualidad de la voz de la joven de 18 años, quien es estudiante del Centro de Bachillerato Menonita.
Durante su presentación destacó que desea aprender más y mostrar al mundo que la comunidad menonita puede ser diferente y dentro de ella existen diversas formas de vida, no solo la tradicional.
Fuente: www.laparada.mx
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GeWI2dhQxI
