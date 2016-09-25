Mataron a tiros a tortero de Morelos:
Cayó abatido a tiros en Durango y Cutzamala
El dueño de un puesto de tortas fue ejecutado la tarde de este sábado en el cruce de las calles Durango y Fortín de la Soledad de la colonia Morelos I.
Los primeros informes indican que al lugar arribaron sujetos a bordo de un vehículo, quienes terminaron con la vida de Nicolás Martín Del Campo Martínez, conocido como “Don Nicolás” de aproximadamente 45 años de edad.
Los vecinos mencionaron que tenía varias semanas que la víctima no abrir su puesto de comida hasta este sábado que fue asesinado.
