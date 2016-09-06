Localizó 40 placas en encharcamiento:

Juarense busca regresarlas a los propietarios
Un ciudadano localizó 40 placas de vehículos en un encharcamiento y busca regresarlas a sus propietarios.
Las láminas fueron encontradas sobre la enorme laguna que se forma con las lluvias en la calle Pedro Rosales de León, frente al Seminario.
Aquellos que tengan una placa extraviada pueden acudir al Seminario para verificar si se encuentra la suya.
