Llegó el momento del cambio generacional en el Tri

El proceso generacional que vive la Selección Mexicana es cada vez más notorio. Hoy, Miguel Herrera dio a conocer el listado de 22 elementos que fueron convocados para los cotejos amistosos frente a Chile y Bolivia, en el que sobresalen jugadores que no sólo cuentan con juventud, sino también quienes han sabido aprovechar los minutos que les dan sus clubes para mostrar sus cualidades.
A él se le suman jugadores como Miguel Herrera Equihua (25) y Rodolfo Pizarro (20), quienes lucharán con Francisco Rodríguez y Paul Aguilar, respectivamente, por la titularidad.
De los elementos que podrían refrescar el ataque tricolor, encontramos a Javier Orozco, quien en seis juegos disputados ha disputado 409 minutos y ha marcado dos goles, situación que llamó la atención del estratega tricolor, quien ha decidido darle una oportunidad al elemento de 26 años.
Otro elemento que recibió un nuevo llamado fueJorge Torres Nilo, quien solía ser fundamental en los cuadros de José Manuel de la Torre, extécnico de la oncena azteca.
