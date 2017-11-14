Lilou trabaja en el Aeropuerto de San Francisco

Trabaja en el aeropuerto de San Francisco
San Francisco.-El cerdito llamado LiLou lleva dos años trabajando en el aeropuerto, su trabajo es ayudar a los pasajeros y al personal para reducir sus niveles de estrés y ansiedad.
La cerdita se ha vuelto una sensación pues lleva siempre distintos atuendos y tiene cuatro mil seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram. También cuenta con un certificado de Terapia Animal Asistida por la Sociedad de San Francisco para la Prevención de la Crueldad contra los Animales.
Entre otras de sus labores se encuentra el que la gente sepa que los cerdos son criaturas limpias, cariñosas, curiosas, educadas, sociables e inteligentes.
Con información de El Debate
