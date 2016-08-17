Las latas de Coca-Cola con tu nombre regresan al mercado

Si no encontraste una lata de Coca-Cola con tu nombre en 2014, esta podría ser tu oportunidad.
Arca Continental, la segunda embotelladora de Coca-Cola más grande de América Latina, relanza la campaña Comparte una Coca-Cola con…, y promete agregar más nombres, apellidos y diminutivos.
La empresa indicó que serán 980 nombres, diminutivos y apellidos los que aparezcan en 25 empaques de cuatro diferentes productos de la marca ―Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Coca-Cola Light y Coca-Cola Life―, en comparación con los 352 nombres lanzados en ocho empaques en 2014.
“Queremos invitar y fomentar que más personas encuentren nuevas razones para compartir su Coca-Cola favorita a través de experiencias positivas”, detalló Juan Carlos Flores Trejo, director de marcas de Arca Continental en un comunicado.
Adicionalmente, se desplegarán centros de personalización en 21 territorios que atiende Arca Continental, donde además se podrán personalizar también camisetas, accesorios, gorras y otros artículos.
En 2014, la empresa lanzó por primera vez la campaña en México con el objetivo de hacer frente al impuesto sobre las bebidas azucaradas, de acuerdo con analistas.
Un año antes, los legisladores mexicanos aprobaron el gravamen de un peso por litro a las bebidas azucaradas con el fin de combatir la obesidad entre la población.
De acuerdo con su reporte anual de 2014, las ventas de la compañía después de esta campaña crecieron 2.6%, al situarse en 61,957 millones de pesos.
La campaña ya había sido lanzada de forma exitosa en otros países, en el verano de ese año se vendieron 250 millones de latas en Australia, un país donde solo había 23 millones de habitantes. Después, la venta llegó a 70 países causando furor en públicos de todas las edades.
website design company
No matter if some one searches for his required thing,
so he/she wishes to be available that in detail, so that thing
is maintained over here.
Dadado Veig
Usually I don’t learn article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to
take a look at and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me.
Thanks, quite great post.
lelio vieira carneiro junior
Thanks for another great article. The place else may anyone get that type of information in such a perfect means of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such information.|
Bart
Have actually been taking little over a month.
Gaston
Do you have to spend fifteen minutes untangling chains before you possibly
can placed on the necklace you need to wear?
Joma Jewellery
Far from being outdated, actual gold stays superior to at the present time, including a touch of brilliance to many high quality merchandise at present.
Brook
Also affecting the luxurious sector is a crackdown on corruption, launched by Beijing
in 2012.
heart shaped silver necklace
The boy’s mother wished me to debate with him the normalcy of intuiting the spirit around him as he was afraid of
the deceased..
Cindy
This piece of investment is price as apparent from its appeal and
charisma.
Mohammad
The most typical wrist measurement for girls is seven inches.
Maddison
Similarly, the various ornaments fabricated from white metallic or German silver made
by the artisans from Gujarat also exude a stage of minimize and finees that is arduous to match.
Micheal
Of teaching you’ll be able to e’er pronounce a web based retailer.
The problem is that umteen merchants Ripoff it present beggary to conceptualize a search that has a
benignant of filiation.
Keira
First century earrings from a tomb in Tillia Tepe, Afghanistan. These unique designs by Louis Cartier are nonetheless in great demand at this time.
Ferdinand
Jewelry has been most vital form of private adornment for
women since time immemorial.
Designer Jewellery page
Kundan work is the standard and oldest method of gem setting, the place the
gold foil is inserted between the stones and its mount.
Leon
Metal kind: Unknown Piece seems to be a base metal with coloured metallic paint or tremendous sheets of coloured steel.
connect.thebagtalk.com
Pandora specialises during the structure and creation of varied varieties of jewelry similtaneously add-ons with good high quality content
material, distinctive structure and improbable workmanship.
lizzie jewelry
I used a wealthy palette of crimson, brown, and burnt amber.
Promoting your jewellery via retailers and galleries has its personal rewards and challenges.
Dolly
Remember, in a medical ID, one wants simple to see and skim engraving, curved ID Plate, an outlined medical image and a style that fits the person wearing the ID.
There are of varied sizes and colors and would be suitable for everybody, no matter what their
age or gender.
Itamar Serp
Your style is unique compared to other people I have read stuff
from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll
just bookmark this web site.
Ethan
For males, single gemstone earrings, hoops, studs or drops and for girls
the identical with some more ornate designs.