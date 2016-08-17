Las latas de Coca-Cola con tu nombre regresan al mercado

Las latas de Coca-Cola con tu nombre regresan al mercado

- 17 Agosto, 2016
Si no encontraste una lata de Coca-Cola con tu nombre en 2014, esta podría ser tu oportunidad.

Arca Continental, la segunda embotelladora de Coca-Cola más grande de América Latina, relanza la campaña Comparte una Coca-Cola con…, y promete agregar más nombres, apellidos y diminutivos.

La empresa indicó que serán 980 nombres, diminutivos y apellidos los que aparezcan en 25 empaques de cuatro diferentes productos de la marca ―Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Coca-Cola Light y Coca-Cola Life―, en comparación con los 352 nombres lanzados en ocho empaques en 2014.

Lo ves diario y siempre es amable, esa persona y reconoce su esfuerzo.

“Queremos invitar y fomentar que más personas encuentren nuevas razones para compartir su Coca-Cola favorita a través de experiencias positivas”, detalló Juan Carlos Flores Trejo, director de marcas de Arca Continental en un comunicado.

Adicionalmente, se desplegarán centros de personalización en 21 territorios que atiende Arca Continental, donde además se podrán personalizar también camisetas, accesorios, gorras y otros artículos.

En 2014, la empresa lanzó por primera vez la campaña en México con el objetivo de hacer frente al impuesto sobre las bebidas azucaradas, de acuerdo con analistas.

Un año antes, los legisladores mexicanos aprobaron el gravamen de un peso por litro a las bebidas azucaradas con el fin de combatir la obesidad entre la población.

De acuerdo con su reporte anual de 2014, las ventas de la compañía después de esta campaña crecieron 2.6%, al situarse en 61,957 millones de pesos.

La campaña ya había sido lanzada de forma exitosa en otros países, en el verano de ese año se vendieron 250 millones de latas en Australia, un país donde solo había 23 millones de habitantes. Después, la venta llegó a 70 países causando furor en públicos de todas las edades.

