Las candidatas a novia de Copa América

La Copa América Centenario está a punto de comenzar, por ello, los equipos ya están preparados para iniciar su camino de la mejor manera posible, pero también, ya surgen candidatas para asumir el puesto de la novia del torneo, y entre las modelos mejor perfiladas se encuentran la paraguaya,Fabiola Martínez; la brasileña, Franciele Perao y las gemelas colombianas, Mariana y Camila Dávalos.
Las cuatro modelos sudamericanas son las serias candidatas a ganarse el título de novia de la Copa América, de acuerdo a algunas revistas para caballeros, quienes postularon a estas bellezas por su afición al futbol. ¿Estás de acuerdo con estas candidatas, crack?
LEER MÁS: Brenda Asnicar, otra belleza sudamericana con pasado pambolero
