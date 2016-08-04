Tecnología 

La ‘venganza de los pokémones’ que se hace viral en la red

canal44

Unos bromistas disfrazados de Pikachu tomaron las calles Basilea, Suiza, para ‘vengarse’ de los jugadores de Pokémon GO, usando pokebolas gigantes para ‘cazar a los cazadores’, de manera similar a lo que ocurre en el popular juego Pokémon GO.

En caso de que no sea un montaje, ¿es divertido o irrespetuoso?

