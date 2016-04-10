La trágica muerte de la estrella de ‘realities’ Daisy Lewellyn
Daisy Lewellyn, estrella del reality americano Blood, Sweat Heels ha fallecido a los 36 años de edad a consecuencia de un cáncer en el conducto biliar que hacía tiempo que se le había diagnosticado. La propia presentadora habló abiertamente de esta enfermedad para el programa cuando afirmó que “Fue un shock conocer la noticia, pero no tengo miedo a morir. No es como tenía planeado morir, ni tampoco como había pensado vivir. Si es mi hora de irme, que así sea”.
La muerte de Lewellyn ha significado una auténtica desolación para el equipo del programa, entre ellos el conductor del mismo, Andy Cohen, quien le ha dedicado unas palabras a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter. “Tengo el corazón roto por Daisy Lewellyn. Tenía un espíritu maravilloso, mucha fuerza,… una gran persona. Ella iluminaba cada rincón. Un día triste”. “Daisy tenía una maravillosa energía que tocaba a todo el mundo. Todos estamos con ella. Seva una de las mejores”., ha escrito el comunicador.
I am just heartbroken about Daisy Lewellyn. What a wonderful spirit, force of life, & a great person. She lit up every room. Sad day.
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 8, 2016
Un comentario sobre “La trágica muerte de la estrella de ‘realities’ Daisy Lewellyn”
