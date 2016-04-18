Aunque parezca que la Luna siempre está ahí, a la misma distancia, se aleja de nuestro planeta 1.5 pulgadas (3.8 cm) por año, según datos de la NASA. Mientras más se aleje, los días tendrán mayor duración.
Generalmente vemos a la Luna como un objeto que está fijo en el cielo, que ha inspirado a poetas y que nos ilumina en la noche. Pocos saben que este satélite nos ayuda a mantener el equilibrio y que, sin él, la vida en la Tierra sería muy diferente.
Pero, ¿cómo se formó la Luna? La teoría más aceptada dice que un objeto llamado Theia del tamaño de Marte chocó con la Tierra hace unos 4500 millones de años. Esto provocó que una nube de materia se levantara y compactara para formar la Luna.
(RELACIONADO: La Luna se aleja de la Tierra y 14 curiosidades sobre este astro)
Hubo un momento en que los días duraban 3 o 4 horas y esto era porque la Luna estaba unas 18 veces más cerca de la Tierra. Como consecuencia, las mareas eran mucho más intensas.
Con el alejamiento de la Luna, la fuerza de gravedad de nuestro satélite sobre la Tierra cada vez será menor. Las mareas dejarían de existir. Por lo tanto, los océanos y mares se convertirán en piscinas gigantes.
Podría pensarse que si no hubiera mareas en los océanos, nadaríamos sin ningún problema. Pero el efecto de las mareas sobre la Tierra va más allá de esto, porque la fuerza de atracción actúa como un freno, impidiendo que gire más rápido.
Así que, si no existiera la Luna, la Tierra estaría girando más lenta que ahora y un día sería más largo. Lo bueno es que estos cambios son muy sutiles y pasarán millones de años antes de que se vivan las consecuencias.
Por otro lado, si nuestro planeta girara más rápido, causaría vientos de 100-125 millas por hora (160-200 km/h), que barrerían la superficie de la Tierra.
Cuando la Tierra gira se tambalea un poco hacia atrás y hacia adelante sobre su eje. Quizás el efecto más importante de la Luna es precisamente la forma en que se estabiliza la rotación de nuestro planeta.
Sin la Luna, la estabilidad del eje de rotación de la Tierra se perdería, teniendo un impacto importante en las condiciones del clima.
Al variar constantemente el eje de la Tierra, nuestras temperaturas regulares también cambiarían frecuentemente, por lo que no habría estaciones del año como las conocemos hoy en día.
Si las temperaturas cambiaran en las distintas regiones del planeta, una solución podría ser la migración, pero no sería posible para todos los organismos. Por ejemplo, los arrecifes de coral son ecosistemas complejos que no podrían adaptarse.
Este cambio de temperaturas afectaría los polos, ya que el hielo se derretiría, elevando el nivel de los océanos, cambiando las costas de todo el mundo. Países como Holanda quedarían bajo el agua.
Otro efecto de los cambios bruscos de temperatura en la Tierra, sería la dificultad que tendrían las plantas en su ciclo de crecimiento, de manera que cultivar para alimentar a los miles de millones de humanos sería mucho más difícil.
Ahora que sabes lo que la Luna hace por nuestro planeta, seguramente no la verás como un simple objeto en nuestro cielo y recordarás que, gracias a ella, la vida en este planeta es cómo es ahora.
tender dating site
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
tinder dating
Hi there! I just want to give you a big thumbs up for
the excellent information you’ve got here on this post.
I will be returning to your blog for more soon.
can ho vung tau
Great, thanks for sharing this article post. Great.
tinder dating site free
Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with
hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up
losing many months of hard work due to no data backup.
Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?
tinder dating site free
Hurrah, that’s what I was searching for, what a information!
existing here at this web site, thanks admin of this site.
tender dating site free
Hey! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My weblog looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able
to resolve this issue. If you have any recommendations,
please share. With thanks!
tender dating
Heya! I understand this is somewhat off-topic however I had to ask.
Does running a well-established website like
yours take a lot of work? I’m completely new to writing a blog however I
do write in my journal everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my personal
experience and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for new aspiring
blog owners. Thankyou!
tinder dating
Hi there everyone, it’s my first visit at this website, and piece of writing is in fact fruitful for me, keep up
posting these content.
kamagra
Hey, thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Osimi seaview
This is one awesome article.Really thank you! Great.
tender dating site free
I am actually pleased to read this website posts which
carries lots of valuable information, thanks for providing such information.
tinder dating site
Thank you, I have just been looking for info approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the
best I’ve found out so far. But, what in regards to the bottom line?
Are you sure concerning the supply?
tender dating site
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this brilliant blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS
feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates
and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group.
Talk soon!
solarmovie
Im thankful for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
tinder dating site free
Hi, I do think this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will return once again since i have book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you
be rich and continue to help other people.
tinder dating
Hello, i believe that i saw you visited my blog thus i got here to return the desire?.I am trying to in finding things to improve my site!I guess its ok to use
a few of your concepts!!
Nathan Coombe
Very neat post. Want more.
pirater un compte facebook
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
Marvella
Howdy I am so excited I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a remarkable post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I donít have time to browse it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the fantastic job.
tinder dating site free
I’m not sure exactly why but this blog is loading extremely
slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem
on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
buy hacklink
Thanks so much for the blog post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
tinder dating site free
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I seriously
enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.
I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will eventually come back
at some point. I want to encourage one to continue your
great writing, have a nice afternoon!
tinder dating site
Thank you for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting for
your next post thank you once again.