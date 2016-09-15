La extraña tendencia propuesta por Hood by Air en el NYFW

El diseñador Shayne Oliver sabe cómo llamar la atención de la prensa internacional, y es que durante su pasarela en el New York Fashion Week, presentó su colección primavera 2017, la cual generó reacciones inesperadas entre los asistentes.
La ropa de Oliver es un tanto exótica, por lo que sus seguidores ya tenían en mente lo que podían esperar; sin embargo, la atención de todos se centró en las botas “bidireccionales”, las cuales fueron nombradas así, debido a que no existe un término concreto para describirlas.
Fotos: AFP.
Algunos asistentes encontraron comicidad en el desfile; otros, catalogaron la colección como algo extremadamente ridículo, aunque hay que aceptar que es una pieza original. Lo cierto es que gracias a esta colección, Hood by Air es una de las firmas más comentadas durante la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York 2016. ¿Qué opinas?
Fuente: www.sdpnoticias.com
doku.spiria.me
