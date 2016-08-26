La barba y lo que comunica

La barba fue retomada por la cultura hipster, característica de la clase media-alta con gusto de música indie, alternativo y artículos vintage, y recientemente por los lumbersexuales, con un estilo de guardabosque citadino, camisa de cuadros, playera y pantalón de mezclilla clásico.

La tendencia marca que está por desaparecer, aunque el aumento de productos para su cuidado y las barberías especializadas indican otra cosa. Será difícil dejar la comodidad que se experimenta al evitar el uso del rastrillo y rasuradora todos los días, como también los atributos de percepción por parte del sexo femenino.

El vello facial es visto por ambos sexos como un atributo de mayor masculinidad, da un signo de distinción del resto. Quienes la portan pueden ser percibidos con una mayor edad, pero a su vez eso los hace ver protectores, fuertes y rudos.

El significado en imagen de cualquier elemento en el rostro, en este caso vello facial, barba o bigote, representa un elemento que obstaculiza la comunicación o que oculta algo.

Por otra parte, el uso de la barba bien cuidada puede favorecer la forma del rostro.

Recomendaciones

  • Ubica una barbería cerca de ti, el vello facial está en constante crecimiento y se debe procurar llevarlo siempre bien alineado o dará la impresión de suciedad.
  • Darle forma cada que sea necesario según su crecimiento.
  • Llevar barba de candado afina el rostro de forma redonda u oval, forma que suele ser estética visualmente.
  • De igual manera, el largo de la patilla define el rostro de forma alargada, dando un aspecto delgado y definido.
  • Cuida el largo, que sea uniforme y delineado y que favorezca la forma de tu rostro.
  • Cuida el afeitado debajo de la barbilla y evita que se unan el crecimiento del vello de la nariz con el bigote, ya que suele ser desagradable a la vista y te restará puntos en tu imagen.

