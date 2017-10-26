La artista que lucha contra la tiranía de la perfección convirtiendo las estrías en ¨cuadros de arte¨

Cinta Tort es una joven artista catalana de 22 años que está rompiendo estereotipos gracias a la técnica del bodypaint. La joven trata de ir contra la corriente de la belleza perfecta y resaltar que la belleza de los cuerpos es algo que depende de cada uno. Su cuenta de Instagram gana seguidores cada día y sus obras se están compartiendo en todo el mundo.
España.- Muchas mujeres se dejan llevar por los estereotipos del mundo de la que implican formas y medidas muchas veces irreales, para ser consideradas perfectas. Sin embargo añun quedan personas que reflexionan sobre el tema y tratan de poner a la belleza en otro lugar.
Prueba de ello es la artista Cintia Tort Cartró, quien buscó una forma diferente de aumentar su autoestima y la de las mujeres utilizando como lienzo las estrías.
El objetivo de esta artista, es romper con las inseguridades y fomentar el amor propio con un mensaje claro: “Ámate y cree en ti misma y en todo lo que forma parte de ti”.
Tort interviene los cuerpos de mujeres y postea su trabajo en Instagram y el resultado es, al menos, un descanso para la mirada cansada del exceso de photoshop.
ALL BODIES ARE VALID 💜 Observe them, read them, discover them, love them. Stretch marks. From a young age, we are taught to hate everything about our bodies and are constantly being pushed to erase everything that is not “normal”: blemishes, freckles, hairs and a long list of other things… including stretch marks. Stretch marks are marks that many of us have on our skin. I spent years hating them and trying to find a way to erase them, until I realised that if I didn’t accept them, I wasn’t accepting myself. In recent years I have started working on self-love and on accepting and seeing everything my body is made up of. To embrace all of this is to embrace your roots, accept every part of your body and ultimately, embrace yourself. Stretchmarks are a part of our essence, our moments, our lives, our stories and of ourselves. They are so beautiful that I can’t understand how we are convinced to hate them. Looking at them is therapeutic. Don’t let anyone mess with everything you have and everything you are. Loving oneself is a revolutionary act. With love, Cinta.
Con Información de Telefenoticias
