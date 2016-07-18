Kim Kardashian y Taylor Swift se enfrentan en redes sociales
Taylor Swift no permitirá que la esposa de Kanye West la deje como una mentirosa y da su versión sobre el tema “Famous”.
La guerra entre Taylor Swift, Kanye West y Kim Kardashian se vuelve cada vez más escandalosa.
Luego de que Kardashian publicara en sus redes sociales una conversación privada entre Kanye y Swift, donde él pide a la cantante su aprobación para incluirla en el tema“Famous” (ese donde la llama “perra”) y ésta aparentemente se lo concede, Taylor no permitirá que la socialité la deje como una mentirosa y da su versión.
PART 1: Kanye calling Taylor Swift to tell her about the #FAMOUS lyrics. Courtesy of KKW. pic.twitter.com/TIiqxxzLUh
— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) July 18, 2016
A través de Twitter, Taylor deja claro que la llamada se grabó en secreto y ella no sabía, también alega que en ningún momento Kanye dijo que la llamaría “perra” y que no puede ser vista mal por tener una reacción al ser llamada como tal frente a todo el mundo.
Señala que quiso creerle a Kanye cuando le dijo que le encantaría, “Yo quería tener una relación de amistad”, pero él le falló debido a que le prometió que le mandaría el tema antes del lanzamiento pero esto no pasó, así que iba aprobar una canción que nunca escuchó.
Ahora, Swift está sumamente molesta de ser retrata como una mentirosa cuando nunca se le dijo la historia completa.
That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet. pic.twitter.com/4GJqdyykQu
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 18, 2016
Éste no es el único escándalo en el que está metida Taylor. Ella también quedó como una mentirosa cuando Calvin Harris salió a decir que él colaboró en la creación del tema This Is What You Came For, por lo que no es la única mente maestra.
El drama se hizo más grande y hasta Katy Perry fue involucrada.
7 comentarios sobre “Kim Kardashian y Taylor Swift se enfrentan en redes sociales”
cartierlovejesduas Hello Lesley O”Connell-Maritz – I just read of your concern. I would like to suggest a three ways for you to get the help you want. 1.) Locate a Family History Center near you by going into FamilySearch .org. At the top of the page it will say FamilySearch Centers. Click on it and fill in the information. Click search and get your answer or asking an LDS friend to help you. People at the center will be very glad to help you at no cost to you. 2.) Call the 24 hour free help line. 1-866-406-1830. Calmly expllain your concersn. They will gladly help you. They can also tell you where your closest Family History Center is. 3.) Ask an LDS friend who can connect you with a person in their (or your) ward who does genealogy such as a ward consultant. They too will be very glad to assist you in making this information correct. I realize that this has been highly concerning to you, but I encourage you to try one or all of these methods to contact someone in your area who will then have you right there to be sure the information is corrected. You will then know it is right. It will feel good that you helped to straiten out the records. Then you will be helping yourself and other (close or distant) family members to have the right information. This will be a very good thing. I wish you well.
bague or cartier faux [url=http://www.bijouxpascher.net/category/bague-love-cartier-replique]bague or cartier faux[/url]
cartierlovejesduas если вечером кто то зайдет сюда и скажет что люди без проблем заходили и покупали билеты, будешь отвечать за 3.14здаболовство?
cartier love bracelet yellow copy [url=http://www.banglegold.com/]cartier love bracelet yellow copy[/url]
cartierlovejesduas Oh My God. I can imagine. I can totally see that. Oh that’s just insanity!
cartier bangle yellow cheap [url=http://courtshipgift.com/]cartier bangle yellow cheap[/url]
cartierlovejesduas Caramba, sua história é muito legal!
replica cartier anelli per donne [url=http://www.mercibassocosto.net/tag/cartier-anello-falso]replica cartier anelli per donne[/url]
cartierlovejesduas wow, i’ve never done it with seed bombs! i’ll have to give it a go! i usually plant small cuttings of geranium and rosemary and so on.
copia cartier love bracciali [url=http://www.miglioreanello.org/bracciale-love-cartier-repliche.html]copia cartier love bracciali[/url]
cartierlovejesduas Que los pongan en las rotondas pues, donde no hay fallas geológicas. Como si el problema fuera ese. Esas hojalatas harán de managua una ciudad más caliente. Es una destrucción del medioambiente.
love bangle rose gold replica [url=http://www.beauty-bracelet.com/eternal-traditional-love-bangle.html]love bangle rose gold replica[/url]
cartierlovejesduas i want further study in norway i have no ielts but have english propeciency is it posible
love bracelet men faux [url=http://www.stainleesteelbracelet.com/cartier-bangle-transfer-everlasting-appreciate/]love bracelet men faux[/url]