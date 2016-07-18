Espectáculos 

Kim Kardashian y Taylor Swift se enfrentan en redes sociales

canal44 7 comentarios

Taylor Swift no permitirá que la esposa de Kanye West la deje como una mentirosa y da su versión sobre el tema “Famous”.

La guerra entre Taylor Swift, Kanye West y Kim Kardashian se vuelve cada vez más escandalosa.

Luego de que Kardashian publicara en sus redes sociales una conversación privada entre Kanye y Swift, donde él pide a la cantante su aprobación para incluirla en el tema“Famous” (ese donde la llama “perra”) y ésta aparentemente se lo concede, Taylor no permitirá que la socialité la deje como una mentirosa y da su versión.

A través de Twitter, Taylor deja claro que la llamada se grabó en secreto y ella no sabía, también alega que en ningún momento Kanye dijo que la llamaría “perra” y que no puede ser vista mal por tener una reacción al ser llamada como tal frente a todo el mundo.

Señala que quiso creerle a Kanye cuando le dijo que le encantaría, “Yo quería tener una relación de amistad”, pero él le falló debido a que le prometió que le mandaría el tema antes del lanzamiento pero esto no pasó, así que iba aprobar una canción que nunca escuchó.

Ahora, Swift está sumamente molesta de ser retrata como una mentirosa cuando nunca se le dijo la historia completa.

Éste no es el único escándalo en el que está metida Taylor. Ella también quedó como una mentirosa cuando Calvin Harris salió a decir que él colaboró en la creación del tema This Is What You Came For, por lo que no es la única mente maestra.

El drama se hizo más grande y hasta Katy Perry fue involucrada.

 

