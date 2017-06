❤️❤️❤️❤️ thank you! #Repost @inezandvinoodh ・・・ Happy birthday @kateupton darling!!! Can't believe it's 3 years ago that we did this shoot for @vmagazine styled by @nicolaformichetti ! Kisses iv

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:51am PDT