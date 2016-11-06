Kanye West es abucheado tras abandonar concierto
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Durante el sexto concierto que daba en The Forum en Los Ángeles, Kanye West comenzó a sentir un malestar en la garganta mientras cantaba, por lo que decidió que sería mejor cortar el concierto antes de seguir así.
“Enciendan las luces, el show se acabó. Estoy muy ronco, no puedo terminar”, señaló el intérprete sobre su escenario flotante. “No puedo dejar que todos ustedes tengan un show donde no puedo interpretar para ustedes”, agregó y procedió a retirarse.
Su audiencia le despidió con abucheos y no faltaron los comentarios negativos en redes sociales, a pesar de que West prometió que se les devolvería el dinero.
Las próximas presentaciones de su gira Saint Pablo serán el 17 de noviembre en San José, California y su tour concluirá en Brooklyn el 31 de diciembre.
El pasado dos de octubre, West también interrumpió uno de sus conciertos en Queens, Nueva York, debido a una emergencia familiar, cuando su esposa Kim Kardashian fue asaltada en París.
