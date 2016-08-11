Kanye West desbanca a Michael Jackson en ranking de Billboard
¿Es Kanye West el Michael Jackson de su generación?
Mientras que el lugar en los libros de historia del rapero aún está por determinarse, acaba de rebasar al “Rey del Pop”, Michael Jackson, en las listas de canciones de Billboard.
Con su participación en “That Part”, de Schoolboy Q, West se anotó su canción número 40 en llegar a la lista de las 40 más populares, superando las 39 de Michael Jackson, reportó precisamente Billboard.
Kanye ahora ocupa el décimo lugar con el mayor número de éxitos en la lista de las 40 más populares por un vocalista masculino, después de sus contemporáneos Chris Brown (42 temas), Jay Z (45), Drake (53) y Lil Wayne (69).
Y para convertirse en el artista masculino con el mayor número de éxitos en la lista tendrá que superar las impresionantes 80 canciones de Elvis Presley.
9 comentarios sobre "Kanye West desbanca a Michael Jackson en ranking de Billboard"
