Joven falleció víctima de una ameba come-cerebros

Una sana joven estadounidense de 19 años súbitamente enfermó y falleció en pocos días. De acuerdo a reportes oficiales fue debido a una extraña ameba come-cerebro que contrajo mientras nadaba.
La ameba, que pudo entrar a través de la nariz hacia el cerebro de la joven, casi siempre causa la muerte.
Kerry Stoutenburgh visitaba a su familia en Cecil County, Maryland, cuando fue a nadar en varios de los arroyos de agua dulce que se encuentran en el lugar, reportó el medio CBS Baltimore.
Los médicos señalan que tras regresar a su casa la joven empezó a sufrir dolores de cabeza y al pasar de los días la ameba come-cerebro la mató.
Oficiales de salud han señalado que la ameba, llamada Naegleria fowleri naturalmente aparece en agua fresca, y si alguna persona se contamina con esta ameba en muy raros casospuede derivar en una infección cerebral mortal llamada meningoencefalitis amebiana primaria (MAP).
Se han reportados algunos casos mortales por causa de esta ameba en Estados Unidos en este año.
Fuente: Diariocorreo.pe
