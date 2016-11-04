Irrumpe en boda de su ex con bebé en mano para impedir que se case
Una mujer intentó irrumpir en la boda de su expareja para exigirle que reconozca al bebé que ambos procrearon y reclamarle el pago de pensión, en un hecho que parece tomado de una película cómica.
Los hechos sucedieron en Nuevo Chimbote, en el Perú, cuando el hombre participaba en una boda colectiva y pensaba casarse con su pareja de varios años, con quien ya tiene dos hijos.
En el instante en que se llevaba a cabo la ceremonia, una mujer intentaba entrar con un bebé de brazos asegurando que el padre era el mismo que estaba contrayendo matrimonio, pero los familiares del hombre le impidieron el paso.
Al final, la pareja de recién casados tuvo que abandonar el lugar por otra salida para evitar una escena, mientras que la mujer con el bebé en brazos desquitó su furia denunciándolo ante las cámaras de Televisión.
Con Información de Sdpnoticias.com
Un comentario sobre “Irrumpe en boda de su ex con bebé en mano para impedir que se case”
