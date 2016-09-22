INSÓLITO: Mujer apuñala a hombre porque se negó a tener relaciones con ella

Una mujer apuñaló a su compañero de piso solamente porque este se negó a tener sexo con ella. Fue en el pecho. Quedó vivo para contarlo.
No hay que desestimar los ataques hacia mujeres a nivel mundial. De hecho, las estadísticas de la OMS muestran que una de cada tres mujeres ha sufrido violencia física y/o sexual por terceros en algún momento de su vida. Pero, poco se hace por documentar lo que pasa en el caso contrario.
Esto pasó con un hombre atacado nada más ni nada menos que por su compañera de apartamento. Sharon Harry, de 61 años, apuñaló al hombre con quien vivía solamente porque se negó a tener sexo con ella.
Durante el juicio, que tuvo lugar el martes, los fiscales dijeron que Harry se enfureció cuando su compañero le dijo que no tendría sexo con ella la noche del viernes. Ante esto, ella agarró un cuchillo y se lo clavó en el pecho, hiriéndolo de gravedad.
Para cuando la policía llegó al apartamento, ubicado en Pearl Street (Nueva Jersey) , el hombre todavía podía hablar. Les contó todo lo que pasó y fue trasladado al hospital. Ahí siguió hasta el martes por la mañana, afirmaron los fiscales. Por su parte, Harry, de Trenton, fue arrestada esa misma noche y le imputaron cargos de asalto agravado y de uso indebido de armas.
Por su parte, el abogado que representa a Harry, le dijo al juez que el asalto no era algo usual en ella, que no tenía récord criminal. De esta manera, se redujo su fianza a 10 mil dólares, informó el portal local NJ.
Violencia hacia los hombres
No hay siquiera estadísticas a nivel mundial cuando la violencia en pareja va de la mujer hacia el hombre. De hecho, un video de la iniciativa ManKind (de Inglaterra) fue viral, porque muestra cómo se desarrolla este nivel de violencia.
Sencillamente, porque en los roles que aún hay en la sociedad, se espera que el varón sea “el fuerte” y la mujer “la vulnerable”. Antes, se considera “risible” que un hombre “no pueda defenderse” y que no sea “macho”. De esta manera, ellos también sufren por las etiquetas de género.
