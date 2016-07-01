Una mega fuga de agua en la frontera:

Escape en El Paso, Texas alcanzó 15 metros
Durante la media noche de este miércoles, los vecinos de la colonia Felipe Angeles denunciaron una enorme fuga de agua en el Rio Bravo que amenazaba con inundar las viviendas cercanas.
La presión del agua lanzaba el líquido hasta a 15 metros de altura, por lo que la ruptura del tubo principal de agua en territorio norteamericano, generó la movilización de las autoridades de ambos lados de la frontera.
Por fortuna el líquido fue contenido por el bordo del rio, mientras que la Junta Municipal de Agua y Saneamiento se encargó de drenar el exceso de agua con bombas especiales para evitar inundaciones en el lado mexicano.
tercio borlenghi junior
It’s an awesome post in support of all the web users; they will get benefit from it I am sure.|
Itamar Serpa
Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!|
Lelio Junior
Hi there, I wish for to subscribe for this webpage to obtain most up-to-date updates, so where can i do it please assist.|
Luiz Gastao Bittencourt da Silva
Good day! I just would like to offer you a huge thumbs up for your excellent info you have right here on this post. I’ll be returning to your website for more soon.|
Itamar Serpa Fernandes
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the layout of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?|
my link
Asking questions are truly pleasant thing if you are not understanding anything completely, however this article provides good understanding yet.|
Luiz Gastao Bittencourt da Silva
Hello, I enjoy reading through your article post. I like to
write a little comment to support you.
José Wilame Araújo Rodrigues
continuously i used to read smaller posts which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading here.|
poker indonesia
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally,
it seems aas though you relie on the video to make your point.
You definutely knhow what yyoure talking about, why
throw away your intelligence on just posting vdeos
to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
my link
Hello there, I found your website by means of Google while searching for a comparable subject, your website got here up, it appears to be like good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
poker online
Genuinely when someone doesn’t understand afterward its up
to other visitors that they will help, so here it occurs.
Carlos Eduardo Veiga
Great post.|
web page
Do you have any video of that? I’d want to find out some
additional information.
Egli Diana Pinto
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.|
agen poker online
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most
blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!